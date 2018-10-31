Police work to identify persons of interest in West Jordan shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: West Jordan Police Department [ + - ]

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) West Jordan police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they may have information about a crime.

Police say the man and woman captured in surveillance photos are persons of interest in a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Thursday, October 25.

Police say they fled the area in a Chevy or GMC pickup that was either gold or tan in color.

Investigators hope to track them down because they have “valuable information regarding the case.”

If you have any information that can help police identify them, you are asked to call Sgt. Monson at 801.256. 2144.