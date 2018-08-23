Millcreek woman bludgeoned to death; estranged husband arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Salt Lake County [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MILLCREEK (News4Utah)- Twenty-two days ago, Valerie Brantzeg filed for a temporary separation.

Three weeks later, Unified Police said her husband, Walter Brantzeg knocked open the door to her apartment and bludgeoned her to death.

Melody Gray, a spokesperson for Unified Police Department said after the attack, Brantzeg fled. His wife managed to get out of the apartment seeking help.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at around 7 a.m. Police tape surrounded the woman's apartment located near 850 West and 3900 South in Millcreek.

"They (neighbors) had seen a female victim," said Gray. "She came out of her apartment screaming."

And then those screams turned to silence. The woman collapsed and died from her injuries.

"Our female victim died shortly after our arrival," said Gray.

She said her 13-year-old daughter was also in the apartment during the attack and was also assaulted.

"The 13-year-old girl is currently at Primary Children's Hospital," said Gray. She is in extremely critical condition."

Gray said Brantzeg left after the attack but was arrested when he began making cell phone calls to members of the media.

"He told them that he had kicked in the door and got in there and he beat his wife with a crowbar," Gray said.

On July 31st, Valerie Brantzeg filed for a temporary separation but reasons for the split are not considered public.

"She was trying to depart from him," said neighbor Pamela Hart. "She had confrontations with him.

But some neighbors knew of Valerie Brantzeg's troubles. Hart said she became friends with her when she and her daughter were at the community pool at the apartment complex.

"She had mentioned in the past about domestic issues with an ex but I never dreamt that it would come to this extreme. "

Court records show that Brantzeg was in and out of prison for eight years. It started in 1986 when he was convicted of sex abuse of a child followed by several other crimes including assaults against people and jail inmates.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera offered sincere condolences to the family of Valerie Brantzeg on behalf of the Unified Police Department. She said the department's investigative team is "working diligently to ensure justice for the victims of this heinous crime."