SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Salt Lake City Police say a man was hit and killed by a Union Pacific Train near 650 West 900 South. Officers say that based on traffic cameras, they believe the man simply grew impatient waiting to cross the tracks, and attempted to roll under the moving train. The train was moving at about 15 mph.

Lt. Russ Amott said, "It looks like he squatted down and tried to roll underneath it like in the movies or something. In the process of trying to cross underneath the train, the train caught him, pulled him onto the tracks and he was killed."

Police say they are still working on identifying the man but believe he was in his 30s.

Lt. Amott said, "If there's a train coming by, wait or find another route, go to one of the overpasses where you can cross safely. Don't ever try to cut a train off, don't try to beat a train, or cross between the cars, even if it's standing still, because you don't know when it's going to move, it's just dangerous."