Police: Man caught on baby cam during burglary arrested

Photo: Davis County Jail

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – Police have arrested a man they say burglarized a Layton family’s home back in May.

Layton City police officers arrested Jonathan Gonzalez, 28, of Layton, in connection with the incident.

On May 15, officers responded to a burglary near 2500 East and 200 South. Police said a man was captured on a baby camera committing lewd acts while in the bedroom of sleeping infant and mother.

Gonzalez was identified as a person of interest in the early stages of the investigation. Investigators said after several search warrants, they found more evidence to confirm he was the man seen on the video.

Police said there is no information to indicate that there are any other victims.

Gonzalez was booked into the Davis County Jail on charges of burglary, lewdness, and lewdness involving a child.