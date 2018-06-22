19-year-old arrested in Kearns shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ty Wayne McBride mug [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KEARNS (News4Utah)- UPDATE: A man was arrested in connection with the shooting in Kearns, police announced Thursday evening. Police identified him as Ty Wayne McBride, 19, of West Valley City.

Police in Kearns are looking for the suspect accused of shooting a man who offered him a ride Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Unified Police Department officers responded to Copper City Drive around 12 p.m.

Police said the victim picked up the suspect in a white Mazda and then at some point, the suspect shot the victim in the torso. The victim in the shooting, Devon Stanfill, was identified as a 23-year-old man from Bountiful.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a bald white man with blue eyes.

“If there is anyone out there that might know who the suspect is, or has seen anything. If you would please call the unified police department at 801-743-7000," said Sgt. Melody Gray with Unified police.

A witness who didn't want to be identified said she saw Stanfill bleeding on the ground outside her home.

"He was laying in the middle of the road, he was yellow, and there was blood on both sides of his stomach, and a puddle under his left side," said the woman.

