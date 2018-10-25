Police investigating after man transported to hospital with gunshot wound

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (News4Utah) - Police are investigating after a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm early Thursday morning from Millcreek.

According to West Jordan Police Sgt. James Kangas, police were called to the area of 3900 South Highland Drive around 4:30 a.m. by individuals who were with a man who had been shot in the arm.

The man was transported to the hospital via ambulance in an unknown condition.

Kangas said they are having some troubles locating an actual crime scene but it is believed, based on witnesses, that it happened in West Jordan anywhere from 7000 South to 7800 South and 1300 West to Redwood Road.

The witnesses are currently talking with detectives in an attempt to piece together what happened.

Anyone who might have more information is encouraged to contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.

*Developing* An update will be provided once more information is released.