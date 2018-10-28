Police in Roy looking to identify man involved in theft, assault case Roy City Police Roy City Police Roy City Police

ROY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - Police in Roy are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection with a theft at a local retailer and who assaulted one of the store's employees.

In a post on the Roy City Police Department Facebook page, the theft occurred at Winegars located at 3440 West 4800 South.

The suspect also assaulted an employee before he fled the scene on foot, according to police.

He is believed to possibly have been with a Hispanic female on a bicycle and either visiting someone in the area or lives nearby.

The suspect is described as being between 5-foot 6 to 5-foot 8 inches in height, although he appears taller in the images.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Roy City Police at (801) 774-1011 or email ksmith@royutah.org and refer to Case#18RO21839