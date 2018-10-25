Police in Layton looking for suspects in Dillard's theft case
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police in Layton are looking to identify suspects wanted in a theft case out of Dillards at Layton Mall on Tuesday.
In a post to their Facebook, Layton Police said the men are suspected of running out of Dillards with armloads of clothes on Tuesday Oct. 22nd.
They ask if you recognize them to please contact them 801-497-8300 and reference Incident #18-16794.
