Police in Layton identify suspects in Dillard's theft case, now need help finding them

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 10:46 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 11:23 AM MDT

UPDATE - Police in Layton have identified the two men as Roddy Montes and Sebastian Godinez. They are asking for help in locating both suspects. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - Police in Layton are looking to identify suspects wanted in a theft case out of Dillards at Layton Mall on Tuesday. 

In a post to their Facebook, Layton Police said the men are suspected of running out of Dillards with armloads of clothes on Tuesday Oct. 22nd.

They ask if you recognize them to please contact them 801-497-8300 and reference Incident #18-16794.

