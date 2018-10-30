Police ‘actively negotiating' with person in SWAT situation
LOGAN, Utah (News4Utah) – SWAT teams have surrounded a 7-Eleven store in Logan Monday evening.
SWAT officers are reportedly in a standoff with a suicidal person.
Police ask that you avoid the area.
According to early reports, police were searching the person’s car when the stand-off began.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
The Utah Department of Health would like to remind Utahns that suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.
