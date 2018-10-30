Police ‘actively negotiating' with person in SWAT situation Video

LOGAN, Utah (News4Utah) – SWAT teams have surrounded a 7-Eleven store in Logan Monday evening.

SWAT officers are reportedly in a standoff with a suicidal person.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

According to early reports, police were searching the person’s car when the stand-off began.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.