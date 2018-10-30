Local News

Police ‘actively negotiating' with person in SWAT situation

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 06:17 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 06:18 PM MDT

Police ‘actively negotiating' with person in SWAT situation

LOGAN, Utah (News4Utah) – SWAT teams have surrounded a 7-Eleven store in Logan Monday evening.

SWAT officers are reportedly in a standoff with a suicidal person.

Police ask that you avoid the area.

According to early reports, police were searching the person’s car when the stand-off began.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

The Utah Department of Health would like to remind Utahns that suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected