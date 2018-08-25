Petapalooza's 5th annual adoption event
WEST JORDAN, Utah (News4Utha) – Petapalooza’s 5th annual adoption event hosted by Salt Lake County Animal Services is the perfect place to meet a new fluffy friend.
Hundreds of dogs, cats, birds, ducks, rabbits and reptiles from different pet rescues across Utah are looking for the perfect home.
Not interested in adopting a pet? Check out the 70+ vendors that will be set-up at West Jordan Veterans Memorial Park.
In 2017 over 100 pets were adopted out in seven hours from 12+ pet rescues and shelters. This year 115 pets were adopted.
More Stories
-
COMMERCE CITY, Col. (ABC4 Sports) - Jefferson Savarino scored…
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – Salt Lake City Police say a man…
-
LEHI, Utah (News4Utah) - Utah Valley Fine Arts Council and Utah…
Trending Stories
Latest News
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.