Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (News4Utha) – Petapalooza’s 5th annual adoption event hosted by Salt Lake County Animal Services is the perfect place to meet a new fluffy friend.

Hundreds of dogs, cats, birds, ducks, rabbits and reptiles from different pet rescues across Utah are looking for the perfect home.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Not interested in adopting a pet? Check out the 70+ vendors that will be set-up at West Jordan Veterans Memorial Park.

In 2017 over 100 pets were adopted out in seven hours from 12+ pet rescues and shelters. This year 115 pets were adopted.