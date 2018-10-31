Pair accused of using stolen credit card in Tooele, Salt Lake counties

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Police are asking the public if they recognize a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card.

Detectives said the credit card was stolen from a car in Vineyard around February 24th.

The couple reportedly used the card in a Tooele County Walmart and Denny's, and also at a Walmart in South Jordan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Utah County Sheriff's Office at 801-851-4025.