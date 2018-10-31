Pair accused of using stolen credit card in Tooele, Salt Lake counties
TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Police are asking the public if they recognize a man and woman accused of using a stolen credit card.
Detectives said the credit card was stolen from a car in Vineyard around February 24th.
The couple reportedly used the card in a Tooele County Walmart and Denny's, and also at a Walmart in South Jordan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Utah County Sheriff's Office at 801-851-4025.
