Overdue ATV rider found dead after crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANPETE COUNTY (News4Utah) – Man was killed in an ATV crash in Sanpete County Friday evening.

Sanpete County dispatch received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash in the Aspen Hills subdivision located above the city of Mount Pleasant.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 66-year-old male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office said the man was alone on the ATV. Family members became worried when he was overdue to return home. They began searching the surrounding area and he was eventually found by a family friend who called 911.

Law enforcement did not release the name of the victim.