Orem woman arrested on meth, child endangerment charges

UTAH COUNTY (News4Utah) – An Orem woman arrested in July on drug distribution charges has been arrested again on similar charges, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents with the Utah Department of Adult Probation and Parole made a home visit to Sarah Lindsay, 29, of Orem, who is on probation.

Deputies say during the visit, 19 grams of methamphetamine were found which is about 190 individual doses. Investigators also found evidence that a child had been in the home and may have been exposed to drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Lewis is being held in the Utah County Jail on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, 2nd-degree felony; endangerment of a child, 3rd-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanor. Lewis is also being held on an AP&P hold.