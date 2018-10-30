Orem man creates music video for domestic violence awareness in memory of his cousin Garrett Garfield Video

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) - An Orem artist was so moved by death of his cousin, he decided to write pay tribute to her by writing a song and making a music video to bring awareness of the tragic reality of domestic violence.

Garrett Garfield, 26, has used his musical talents for great causes in the past, such as Project Contrast, an LGBTQ non-profit, but this time, his contribution to the Kammy Mae Foundation was far more personal.

Garfield's cousin, Kammy Mae Edmunds was killed in March, 2017. Her boyfriend has been charged with her death and is currently awaiting trial which is set for July 2019.

"I was in Connecticut working on a record when I found out Kammy had been killed," said Garfield. "I felt awful for my family back home, and wanted to do anything I could to provide some comfort for them."

Garfield said it took him quite a while to be able to sit down and formulate what he was trying to say.

"I wanted to empower victims, but I was still trying to figure out how to do that. I knew it was such an important song and I didn't really know where to start," said Garfield. "I started talking more to my Aunt Tammy and really actually researching the impact of domestic violence."

Garfield said he was blown away by the rampancy and severity he found, and suddenly the song and writing it seemed to flow on its own.

"It took on something much deeper and meaningful than a song to me, and I very quickly understood it was all so much bigger than me," Garfield said. "The song "Don't Wait" isn't really mine, it's a message and movement pushed by women and men way stronger than me, I'm just the guy who sings it."

All of the women in the video, including Kammy's mother Tammy Coates, are survivors of domestic abuse or have lost loved ones to senseless acts of violence at the hands of their significant other.

"This song was written and recorded in tribute to Kammy Mae, the Kammy Mae Foundation, and all victims and survivors of domestic violence."

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Please visit Kammymaefoundation.weebly.com for more information on how to help.

Proceeds for the song will be going to help raise Awareness for domestic violence through Kammy Mae story and the Kammy Mae Foundation.

Buy song:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/dont-wait/1440083710…

Stream Song:

https://open.spotify.com/album/0peudFy6wRVSOT615MoR7P

Garfield has been playing music for over 12 years and has been a full time independent musician for the last two. He has toured coast to coast while completing various projects.

When Garfield was 19, He and his band, The New Low, signed a record deal and they just recently finished a three-record contract.

Garfield said his musical inspirations come from a very diverse background of metal, singer-songwriter, pop, folk, and electronic.

Video shot by: Tim Burton (timburmedia@gmail.com)

Video Edit: Cory Beaver (Instagram- @thecorybeaver)

Song produced by: Clayton Blue (bloo6177@gmail.com) & Garrett Garfield

Song mix and Master: Clayton Blue