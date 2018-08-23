One injured after explosion at Huntsville home
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (News4Utah)- One man was injured in an explosion Thursday morning at a home in Huntsville.
It happened near 12000 East Evergreen Park Drive just after 7 a.m.
Officials said the homeowner opened the door to let his dog out when the explosion occurred.
The man was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he's expected to be OK.
Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a leak in a propane tank.
