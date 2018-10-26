One in custody after shots fired up Parleys Canyon Video

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) A driver in a fit of rage fired a shot at another motorist Thursday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

It happened on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Grant Gutierrez of Park City, is accused of shooting at another driver.

Troopers found Gutierrez in Salt Lake at Foothill and Sunnyside Avenue.

He was booked on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, DUI, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of a controlled substance.