North Carolina community rallying around teen who survived crash that killed his family

Left to right: Haden Bova, 11; Holly Bova, 43; Tyler Bova, 17; and Tyrone Bova, 48. Haden, Holly, and Tyrone were killed in a crash near Scipio, Utah. (Image Courtesy: Jamie Lee and GoFundMe)

Tyler Bova Courtesy: Jamie Lee and GoFundMe

ARCHDALE, North Carolina (News4Utah)- A cross-country vacation quickly turned to tragedy for 17-year-old Tyler Bova.

Tuesday night the Bova family was driving on a two-lane highway near Scipio when they were suddenly hit head-on by an SUV. The North Carolina family was in Utah on a cross-country family vacation.

Tyler's life forever changed that night. Both of his parents and his 11-year-old brother lost their lives as a result of injuries from the crash. Tyler was transported to Primary Children's Hospital in "very critical condition", troopers said.

Since the crash Tyler has endured multiple surgeries. His family and friends are doing all they can to support the teen through this heartbreak.

"This unimaginable turn of events has left a strong, athletic, teenager, entering his senior year at Trinity High School, in North Carolina, without his parents and his only brother," a family friend said.

Friends, family, schoolmates, and teammates of Tyler's have come together to support the teen through this tragedy.

A GoFundMe account was started to help relieve the financial burden that Tyler's grandparents face.

"Along with obvious medical bills and uncertainty, we hope to ease travel and lodging expense and provide aid to the Bova family as they prepare final arrangements for Tyler‘s parents and his brother," the GoFundMe said.

If you'd like to donate to the cause click here.

You can follow Tyler's recovery journey on the Facebook Page "Built Tyler Tough".