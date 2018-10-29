No injuries, no fatal crashes, Utah Highway Patrol's DUI blitz marked a success

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It was a successful weekend for Utah Highway Patrol, not a single injury or fatal crash involving a DUI occurred over Halloween weekend.

Utah Highway Patrol made 88 traffic stops with only three arrests for DUI. Officers were pleased with more reports of designated drivers and ride-sharing.

UHP officers also made one warrant arrest and stopped two vehicles with open containers of alcohol.

Of the 88 stops 21 violations were given for lane travel and 11 for following too close or texting while driving.

Sgt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol says efforts to curb drunk driving during the blitz will hopefully encourage people to think twice before driving under the influence.

“Watch for pedestrians, not enough people wear reflective clothing on Halloween. Watch speed and think ahead.” Say Sgt. Street in preparation for Wednesday. He advises to leave a good following distance to ensure enough time to made sudden stops.