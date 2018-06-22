News4Utah gets a sneak-peak at Disney's California Adventure's new Pixar Pier Video

6/22/2018 - Pixar Pier Music

The wonderful worlds of Pixar get a new home at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park when Pixar Pier opens on June 23, 2018.

The area that has been Paradise Pier will be transformed with the new, thrilling "Incredicoaster", four new neighborhoods, a new Lamplight Lounge, plus entertainment, food and merchandise.

From now until September 3, guests will enjoy Pixar Fest, a celebration of friendship throughout the Disneyland Resort including a new fireworks show "Together Forever - A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular", the return of "Pixar Play Parade", and the return of "Paint the Night".

Pixar Pier Parade

The first-ever Pixar Fest includes some of your favorite characters from "Toy Story", "Monsters, Inc.", "Finding Nemo" and "Up".

Pixar Pier Fireworks

For more information, please click here.

This segment contains sponsored content.