National search for teen missing out of Lehi for a year

NCMEC

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are joining the search for a Lehi teen who disappeared a year ago.

According to a press release, 16-year-old Juan Flowles went missing on Oct. 25, 2017.

Juan was last seen at his home in Lehi. It is not known if Juan is still in the local area or traveled to Salt Lake City, UT.

Juan is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Juan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Lehi City Police Department at 1-801-794-3970.