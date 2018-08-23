Motorcyclists join forces to end veteran suicides Video

Every day 20 Veterans take their own lives but a local fundraiser is hoping to change that number to zero.

The fundraiser called "Ride to Zero" partnered with the University of Utah’s National Center for Veterans Studies in an effort to make a difference.

On August 25th riders will take off from Legends Vintage Motorcycles in Springville at 2 p.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. for a concert and after party.

All proceeds go to help further Veteran research and to fund treatment and outreach for Veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Registration is $35 per person and includes the ride, raffle tickets, Lunch by Sean’s BBQ, and tickets to the Concert featuring Full Tilt Boogie, Ginger and the Gents, and American Hitmen.

Admission to the concert for non-riders is donation based and starts at 6 p.m.

Coordinator Ryan Fleischman says the fundraiser is a way to give back to our fellow comrades-in-arms.

"So much planning and coordination goes into something like this and it all comes together when several hundred motorcycles roar to life and take off down the blacktop, turning heads all along the way.," Fleischman said.

"This event really helps involve the community and lets those Veterans suffering know that they aren’t alone and those around them have their backs," he added.

The event raised over $80K in three years in support of veteran suicide prevention, which has funded numerous studies, facilitated treatment, and has helped veterans in Utah and across the country to live lives worth living. This year their goal is to raise over $50K.

For more information about the ride visit ridetozero.com.