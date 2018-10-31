Motorcyclist critically injured following crash in North Salt Lake

Local News

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) - A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in on the Interstate 215 Eastbound on-ramp from Redwood Road in North Salt Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including South Davis Metro Fire Department and Utah Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Troopers said the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and he was “going way too fast” to negotiate the curve of the on-ramp.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while crews investigated the crash. 

