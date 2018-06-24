Mormon Women for Ethical Government hold vigil to call for reunion of families at the border
SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - Mormon Women for Ethical Government is a non-partisan policy group, and at Saturday's vigil, they called for an immediate reunification of families separated at the border and an end to the zero-tolerance policy.
The group argues that there are more humane and more cost-effective ways of enforcing our immigration laws. You can find their official statement in response to President Trump's executive order on their website.
