Mormon Women for Ethical Government hold vigil to call for reunion of families at the border

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - Mormon Women for Ethical Government is a non-partisan policy group, and at Saturday's vigil, they called for an immediate reunification of families separated at the border and an end to the zero-tolerance policy.

The group argues that there are more humane and more cost-effective ways of enforcing our immigration laws. You can find their official statement in response to President Trump's executive order on their website.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.