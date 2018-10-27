Mormon Miracle Pageant to be scaled down after announcement by church leaders Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MANTI, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 50-year-old tradition, The Mormon Miracle Pageant, held annually in Manti is about to see some drastic changes after a statement released by church leaders.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders made the announcement saying large productions such as pageants are discouraged.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is growing across the earth. As this occurs, local Church leaders and members are encouraged to focus on gospel learning in their homes and to participate in Sabbath worship and the Church’s supporting programs for children, youth, individuals and families," said in the statement.

"The goal of every activity in the Church should be to increase faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and to share His gospel message throughout the world, local celebrations of culture and history may be appropriate. Larger productions, such as pageants, are discouraged. As it relates to existing pageants, conversations with local Church and community leaders are underway to appropriately end, modify or continue these productions."

The statement reaffirms the goal of family-centered church observance.

As far as the Manti pageant is concerned the church said it will continue for the 2019 season but will then lose funding and sponsorship from the church and turned over to local leadership.