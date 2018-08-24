More than 100 dogs rescued from Taylorsville home Video Video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (News4Utah) - Animal Control officials say they've never seen a hoarding case like this before. More than 100 dogs were found living with an elderly woman inside her home.

All of the dogs have been rescued from the home, which is located at 5705 Easton Street in Taylorsville.

According to West Valley Animal Services, which also covers Taylorsville, officials and hazmat teams, recovered 68 of the dogs on Thursday night and went back for the estimated 50, on Friday morning.

Tom Binns lives next door and wants to know why it took officials four years to clean things up.

"We've called the city and we called the pet place and nothing seems to have been done," Binns told News4Utah's Brittany Johnson.

According to David Moss, Director of West Valley Animal Services, the woman has had a few dogs over the city's ordinance in the past, but she's always gotten rid of them when told to do so.

Animal Services is uncertain when the number of dogs exceeded 100.

Utah law leaves the number of pets a homeowner is allowed to have up to the city.

In Taylorsville, a homeowner is allowed to have a total of four pets and no more than two dogs.