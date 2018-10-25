More college students say they're getting concealed carry permits Video

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4News) - The tragic shooting at the University of Utah campus has put a spotlight on the issue of guns on college campuses.

More and more students say they are taking safety into their own hands by getting a conceal carry permit. Because of Monday's shooting, those students say it's time to take the steps to arm themselves on campus.

Destiny Allred is a junior at the University of Utah, and she has her carry conceal permit.

"It's not necessarily that I don't feel safe, but I just want to be protected," said Allred.

She got the permit after deciding to go back to school. She says after the murder of 21 year-old Lauren McCluskey on campus, they too are thinking about getting their permit.

"A lot of my friends that are girls are now worried and they think, well I need to go get a gun," said Allred.

She's not the only one that feels that way. Michael Johnson, a senior at the University of Utah, says he believes it's time to make a change.

"I feel as though at this point, having two of the incidents close to home, I feel like one of the best ways to protect ourselves is to take a concealed weapons course and arm ourselves," said Johnson.

However, not everyone agrees that weapons on campus is the solution to violence.

"I feel like concealed weapons on campus, I don't feel like that has a right place on it, like I feel like guns should stay at home at a safe place," said University of Utah freshman Wesley Watson.

Allred says she understands why some people disagree, but says she believes it's her right to be able to protect herself.

"There's bad people out there, that wanna hurt people, and they will find a way to find a gun no matter what," she said.