Millcreek intersection closed due to water main break
City officials say intersection will be closed through the weekend
MILLCREEK (News4Utah) – The intersection of 3300 South 900 East was shut down Friday afternoon due to a water main break.
Unified Police closed the intersection to traffic, so Salt Lake City utility crews could make repairs.
City officials said to expect the intersection to be closed through the weekend. They asked the public to avoid the area.
The cause of the break has not yet been determined.
