Military burials for unknown veterans at Camp Williams

BLUFFDALE, Utah (News4Utah) – Twelve veterans were laid to rest Saturday morning at Camp Williams, with full military honors in somber ceremony.

The veterans cremated remains have been stored at the local mortuaries after family members has claimed them. A volunteer organization called the Missing in American Project arranged for these former servicemen to receive an appropriate final resting place.

“I think that they would feel honor knowing that they aren't forgotten, the things that they sacrificed their life to do you know from the heart. Knowing that people do care about them and their service to our nation” says Jerry Estes, Disabled American Veterans

The men interred Saturday served in the US Army, Navy and AirForce during the Korean War, Vietnam War and Peace Time.

One of the men, Philip Laughlin was a purple heart recipient and another, John Marks was awarded the Army Commendation medal in Vietnam.