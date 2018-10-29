Meet the Hogle Zoo's newest baby zebra

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Utah's Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- Utah’s Hogle Zoo formally announced the arrival of a new baby zebra Monday.

Clementine was born Tuesday, October 23.

She joins Zibby, the zebra that debuted in June and Georgetta the baby giraffe who joined the Zoo family in September. There are now three baby animals in Hogle Zoo’s Savanna.

Clementine is only the third Hartmann's Mountain Zebra ever born at Utah's Hogle Zoo and the second to her mother Zoe.

"Clementine has no fear," said Melissa Farr, lead keeper at African Savanna."The other foals stayed pretty close to the barn on their first day on Savanna. But Clementine ran all the way to the west end right near the lions. She's so brave and loves to explore."

Zookeepers say Clementine is doing well, “nursing regularly, working on her kicks and mama is very protective and proving to be a wonderful second-time mom.”

Starting Tuesday, October 30, baby and mom will be out daily from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. (weather and mother permitting.)

For more information visit https://www.hoglezoo.org.