Man who lit himself on fire faces felony charges

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 01:26 PM MDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 01:43 PM MDT

DAVIS COUNTY (News4Utah)- A man who lit himself on fire inside a gas station in Kaysville was formally charged.

Tyler Ivison, 26, of South Ogden, was formally charged this week with several felonies including aggravated arson, assault against a police officer, criminal mischief, and assault.

Back in April, police say he walked inside a Chevron, bought a gas can, filled it with gas, went into the bathroom and started a fire.

Four Kaysville officers saved his life. They were all injured, but have since recovered. 

The Utah Department of Health would like to remind Utahns that suicide is preventable. If you or someone you know needs help, there's the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit utahsuicideprevention.org.

