Man who lit himself on fire faces felony charges

DAVIS COUNTY (News4Utah)- A man who lit himself on fire inside a gas station in Kaysville was formally charged.

Tyler Ivison, 26, of South Ogden, was formally charged this week with several felonies including aggravated arson, assault against a police officer, criminal mischief, and assault.

Back in April, police say he walked inside a Chevron, bought a gas can, filled it with gas, went into the bathroom and started a fire.

Four Kaysville officers saved his life. They were all injured, but have since recovered.