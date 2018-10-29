Man shot and killed at trailer park in Moab, police looking for suspect Moab City Police Dept. The Moab City Police Department is especially interested in contacting a male Hispanic, approximately 30 years of age who may use the name Martin Armenta Verduzco Lopez, or the street moniker “Omar.” [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Moab police are looking for a suspect they believe shot and killed a man in a trailer park Sunday morning.

Moab City Police Department responded to a trailer court near 250 Walnut Lane after receiving a call of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived they were contacted by a resident and led to a trailer where they discovered an individual deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

The male victim has been identified, however police are not releasing his name as his next of kin has not been notified.

Police say they are interested in contacting a male Hispanic, approximately 30 years old who may use the name Martin Armenta Verduzco Lopez, or the street moniker "Omar."

This individual is a person of interest in this homicide and caution should be used if he is located or observed.

Officials say this individual may have left the Moab area traveling to Grand Junction, Colorado. The suspect's information has been transmitted to surrounding states as well as United States Customs and Border Patrol.

If you have any information, please contact the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.