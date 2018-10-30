Man running for city council in Evanston arrested for child porn

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maurizio Roberto Mariotti Courtesy: Uinta County Law Enforcement

EVANSTON, Wyo. (ABC4 News)- A man running for a seat on the city council in Evanston was arrested Tuesday for child pornography.

Maurizio Roberto Mariott, was booked for five counts of manufacturing of a child porn and ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Evanston Police Department say they have been actively investigating Mariott since the spring of 2018 after they received a tip.

If you suspect child pornography or child exploitation you can contact Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force online or by phone: 800.244.4636.