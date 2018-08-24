Man robbed and stabbed in the face in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - A man was stabbed in the face during a robbery Thursday morning, officials say.
Authorities say the stabbing took place at 867 N. Maple Tree Ct. in Salt Lake City.
According to police, the victim answered a knock at the door when two Hispanic adults, a male, and a female, entered the residence and began to assault the victim.
During the assault, authorities say the victim was stabbed in the face and the two suspects left with cash, a laptop, and a phone.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released. We will provide more details as they become available.
