Man robbed and stabbed in the face in Salt Lake City

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 09:58 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:01 AM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah)  -  A man was stabbed in the face during a robbery Thursday morning, officials say. 

Authorities say the stabbing took place at 867 N. Maple Tree Ct. in Salt Lake City. 

According to police, the victim answered a knock at the door when two Hispanic adults, a male, and a female, entered the residence and began to assault the victim.

During the assault, authorities say the victim was stabbed in the face and the two suspects left with cash, a laptop, and a phone.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released. We will provide more details as they become available. 

 

 

