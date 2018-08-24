Man robbed and stabbed in the face in Salt Lake City

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - A man was stabbed in the face during a robbery Thursday morning, officials say.

Authorities say the stabbing took place at 867 N. Maple Tree Ct. in Salt Lake City.

According to police, the victim answered a knock at the door when two Hispanic adults, a male, and a female, entered the residence and began to assault the victim.

During the assault, authorities say the victim was stabbed in the face and the two suspects left with cash, a laptop, and a phone.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released. We will provide more details as they become available.