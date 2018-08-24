Man injured in Kearns drive-by shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Unified police officers respond to shooting in Kearns Thursday, August 23, 2018.

KEARNS, Utah (News4Utah) One man was injured in a shooting in Kearns Thursday night.

Unified police said around 9 p.m. they received a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot outside their house.

When officers arrived to the area of 4000 West 5500 South, they found a 32-year-old man down in front of the house with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers rendered aid until additional medical personnel responded. The man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in serious condition. He is expected to be OK.

Witnesses told police a green passenger car pulled up and a shot was fired, however, police do not have a description on the suspect(s).

“At this time, we don’t have any indication that this was gang-related,” said Unified Police Lt. Bill Robertson.

Investigators are working to piece together what happened and what led up to the shooting.

This is developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.