Man in critical condition after being stuck by car while crossing street in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) - A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Midvale Saturday night.
According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, the man was in a crosswalk at 700 West and 7200 South just after 9 p.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound hit him.
Hansen said the man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition. An update on his condition was not immediately known.
A CAR team and incident management truck were called in to help with the investigation into the incident.
