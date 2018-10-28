Local News

Man in critical condition after being stuck by car while crossing street in Midvale

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 09:43 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 09:43 AM MDT

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) - A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Midvale Saturday night. 

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, the man was in a crosswalk at 700 West and 7200 South just after 9 p.m. when a vehicle traveling northbound hit him. 

Hansen said the man was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition. An update on his condition was not immediately known. 

A CAR team and incident management truck were called in to help with the investigation into the incident. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected