Man in critical condition after being shot in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in a backyard in Salt Lake City Saturday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Justin Hudson said officers were called to a shooting at a home located at 1061 S 900 West around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot, and was transported to a hospital.

Hudson said the only suspect description they have right now is a younger male. They are unsure what ethnicity he is. He was wearing a gray shirt and pants and was wearing a black hat.

The area was searched by police and K9 units but they were unable to locate anyone.

The man who was shot does not live at the home where the shooting occurred. Investigators said they are working to find out more information as to why the shooting occurred.

At the same time, Pik2AR was hosting a "In heels 2 Heal" event for Domestic Violence Awareness across the street from the shooting. Witnesses are trying to help police with their investigation.