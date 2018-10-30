Man ejected, dies after backing into tree in Ogden

OGDEN (ABC4 News)- A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing into a tree while backing out of a driveway, police said.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was backing out of the driveway in the 1400 block of 12th Street around 6 p.m. Monday.

The man hit a female relative standing nearby before slamming into a tree. The woman is expected to survive, but police say the man was ejected and later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.