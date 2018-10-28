Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Ogden Saturday night

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A man has died after being struck by a car Saturday night in Ogden.

According to Lt. Will Farr, Ogden City Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Washington Boulevard when a man stepped out into traffic and was struck by a vehicle headed north.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning.

The incident is still under investigation, but Farr said the man was not in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross the road. The driver of the vehicle that hit him is cooperating with police.

Farr said the man is in his 50s but they are are not releasing any other identifying information at this time. An update will be provided one additional information is known.