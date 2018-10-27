Man dead after crashing into parked cars in Draper

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is dead after crashing into parked cars and hitting a fence at the Ramada Inn.

Around 11:10 p.m. Friday night officers attempted to pull over a man driving a gray Chevy pickup truck near 13200 South Minute Man Dive.

Sgt. Clint Fackrell with Draper Police Department says when officers tried to pull the driver over he sped away, officers did not peruse the driver in a chase.

The officer later found the driver of the pickup in the parking lot of the Ramada where he crashed into several parked cars and a fence.

Sgt. Fackrell says the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.