Man charged with murdering code enforcement officer pleads not guilty

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – The man accused of shooting and killing a West Valley City code enforcement officer pleaded not guilty Friday.

Kevin Billings made his first court appearance since being charged with the murder of West Valley Code Enforcement Officer Jill Robinson.

Robinson was shot to death when she came to address a complaint at Billings’ home. After allegedly shooting Robinson, he is accused of setting her pickup on fire and a neighbor’s home as well.

Jill Robinson, 52, a West Valley City code enforcement officer was shot and killed while on duty Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Billings didn't say anything when he was officially charged with aggravated murder and aggravated arson among other charges. His mental health may be something attorneys will be considering.

“We look into everything, we don't ya know, we come with a real open mind towards looking at everything that's possible with this case… including mental health issues, historical issues, factual issues, that's just standard start working through the case looking at all the facts....” said Deborah Kreek Mendez, defense attorney.

Billings made his first court appearance via video from the Salt Lake County Jail.