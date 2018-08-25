Man charged with murder after deadly fight at Salt Lake County jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Salt Lake County Jail

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – A Utah inmate was charged with aggravated murder after investigators say he killed a fellow detainee at the Salt Lake County jail.

According to a probable cause statement, surveillance video shows Kitiona Kitiona Lolani Jr. attacking inmate Daniel Davis on August 4.

Documents state the pair exchanged words and Lolani punched Davis in the face. Davis fell to the ground and Lolani allegedly kept punching Davis in the head area.

A corrections officer responded to the commotion and issued commands for Lolani to stop fighting. The officer deployed an “entire bottle of OC spray,” but it had no effect.

The officer reported that Davis was on the ground and not fighting back. Lolani stopped when Davis was no longer moving. It was reported Lolani punched Davis about 22 times.

When the officer asked Lolani what he was doing, he allegedly replied, “he messed with the wrong person.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Davis and its preliminary findings determined he died of blunt force injury to the head.