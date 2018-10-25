Man awake 7 days on drugs charged in crash that killed South Salt Lake woman Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: A man who told police he had been awake for seven days on a drug binge has been charged in the death of a South Salt Lake woman who died in the crash police said he caused.

Kyle Edward Anderson, 29, was charged in 3rd district court on October 12 for three counts of first-degree felony possession with the intent to distribute, two counts of second-degree felony operating a vehicle negligently causing injury or death, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stay in one lane.

Charging documents indicated that officers responded to the crash on October 3 around 9:30 pm at 2800 South State Street. Numerous witnesses were trying to get an SUV off of a woman who had been ejected after the car Anderson was driving jumped the median and hit head on into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Ellie Jane Brooks of South Salt Lake later died from her injuries.

Anderson was taken to the hospital and had admitted to using heroin and crack cocaine. While he was being treated at the hospital he could not stay awake and his speech was slurred. Anderson failed his sobriety tests given by officers.

Officers said Anderson told them he had recently relapsed on cocaine and had been awake for seven days but denied consuming any drugs prior to the crash. Anderson stated he fell asleep while driving.

A blood draw taken at the hospital came back positive for cocaine and methamphetamine.

PREVIOUS STORY:

UPDATE: The woman who died in the crash has been identified as Ellie Jane Brooks out of South Salt Lake, Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department says.

SOUTH SALT LAKE (News4Utah)- A woman who was ejected after a rollover crash in South Salt Lake Wednesday night has died.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 2800 South State Street.

At the time, officers on scene said all involved were expected to survive, but Thursday evening it was announced the woman had died.

The woman's name has not been released, but police said she was 48.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.