Man attempts to lure a 13-year old girl

Davis County Jail

FARMINGTON, Utah (News4Utah) – A 24-year old man was arrested for speaking with a 13 year old girl over text messaging Davis County Police say.

Officials say Marlon Brown asked the 13-year old if she would engage in sexual activities. Brown asked the girl to go back to his house in order to engage in the sexual activity.

During the conversation Brown asked the girl to give him an address of where she could be picked up authorities say.

When Brown arrived at the location where he believed the minor to be he was picked up by police, and booked into Davis County Jail.

Officials say after Brown was arrested he admitted that he was text messaging a minor and engaged in inappropriate talk.

Browns bail has been set at $10,000.