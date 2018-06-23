WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (News4Utah) - West Valley Police have arrested a man they say broke into a home and stabbed a man while he was sleeping multiple times early Friday morning.

It happened at 2059 West 3765 South.

According to police, Manhdrake Dang, 48, made his way down into the basement, attacked the victim and then fired his gun as he ran away.

The victim's nephew heard the gunshot and went down to the basement to check things out. He found his uncle with lacerations to his arm and head and called 911.

According to Scott Arnold with the West Valley Police Department, the victim was so badly injured, when emergency officials first arrived to the scene, they weren't sure if he was shot or stabbed.

"It appears that he specifically targeted the victim in this case but we're trying to figure out what the issue is there," said Arnold. "It may be a landlord-tenant relationship where the suspect, in this case, may be the landlord of this location and this is one of his tenants."

Dang was arrested at his home in Herriman and booked into jail on aggravated burglary and attempted homicide charges.