Make-A-Wish kid surprised with a trip to Walt Disney World

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (News4Utah) –Make-A Wish kid Tyson learned his wish to go to Walt Disney World was granted Saturday afternoon.

The Utah Cars 4 Kids Foundation host the first annual Limitless Supercar Shoot-Out & Car Show with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Utah.

During the event, Mayor Westmoreland surprised 11-year-old Tyson with the news that his wish has been officially approved by his medical team and that he would be visiting with his favorite characters soon.

Tyson was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder. His diagnosis has never stood in the way of him being a kind and wonderful person.

This inaugural event is a chance to give back to the local community through the shared passion for motorsports and the automotive industry. Cars reach speeds of 200+ mph as spectators experience these incredible supercars as they put they push their limits.

Local police officers will be onsite during the race to hand out mock speeding citations to drivers at their top speeds. Drivers will have the option to match or multiply this speed as a donation to Make-A-Wish Utah.