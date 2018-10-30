Logan funeral home owner charged with sex crimes against a minor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) - A funeral home owner in Logan has been charged with several crimes affiliated with his interactions with a 17-year-old boy he met on a dating app.

34-year-old Lonnie Kent Nyman of Millville, who is the owner of Nyman Funeral Home, was charged Tuesday in 1st Judicial Court in Logan with three second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, four third-degree felony counts of dealing in material harmful to a minor, one each third-degree felony counts of tampering with a witness and obstruction of justice and two misdemeanor counts of enticing a minor.

According to charging documents, Nyman messaged a minor on the dating app Grindr on March 20, 2018. Grindr is a dating app that is commonly used for sexual encounters. Detectives said Nyman was aware of the minor's age and knew his identity.

During conversations with the minor, Nyman sent sexually explicit pictures of himself and a video of a man and a woman engaging in sexual intercourse to him.

The teen met up with Nyman but after arriving became uncomfortable with Nyman's behavior and decided to leave before anything physical happened.

In April, Nyman's wife found the photos of the teen on his iPad and evidence of it was turned over to police. In a search of the iPad, investigators found screenshots of five males, some believed to be as young as 15.

Shortly after, Nyman sent a message to the minor and told him his wife had discovered the relationship and maybe going to the police. Nyman then asked the minor to lie to police if they questioned him.

A search warrant was issued by the Utah Attorney General's Office, requesting several videos that are in existence allegedly showing Nyman having sex with underage boys in the funeral home and inside the Nyman residence.

Investigators have since met with the teen.

A warrant for Nyman's arrest was issued on Tuesday with a bail set at $100,000.