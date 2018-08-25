Locals and tourists prepare to wait out Hurricane Lane Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) - Some 300,000 tourists are stuck on Hawaii, forced to wait out the hurricane.

Jessica Foster and her family came to Maui for a wedding, and are now hunkering down in their hotel room.

She says, "We've filled all of our containers with water, some of the locals have said that when the hurricane hits, they will shut off the water. We have been given access to an emergency

evacuation site, it's one of the local schools, and they brought around maps so you know how to get there and everything."

Stephanie and Corporeal Cody Blomquist are recent locals to Honolulu. They said trying to shop for food has been a nightmare.

Stephanie said, "Yesterday it was cool to watch because people were in their cars, trucks taking their surfboards out and enjoying the waves but it's a totally different feeling today, we haven't seen anyone surfing, I think people are just bunkering down and seeing what's going to happen."

