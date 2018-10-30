Local first responders given over $100K in lifesaving equipment
Donations made on behalf of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 Utah)-Local first responders were given more than $100,000 worth of lifesaving equipment on Tuesday.
The $104,000 donation from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation included body armor kits, first aid kits, new gear, and communications equipment.
American Fork Police Dept., Lone Peak Public Safety District-Firemen, Orem Fire Dept., Utah County Search and Rescue, and Utah County Sheriff"s Officer all received various donations.
Break-down of donations
• American Fork Police Department received 10 body armor kits valued at $16,591. The awarded kits will provide police officers with lifesaving protection when responding to hostile emergency situations.
• Lone Peak Public Safety District - Firemen received 14 sets of turnout gear valued at $24,346. The awarded gear, which includes coats, pants, boots and gloves, will replace old, damaged gear, allowing firefighters to provide safe and efficient services to the region.
• Orem Fire Department received body armor, individual first aid kits, casualty bags, communications headsets and MEDIC ID patches valued at $25,530. The awarded equipment will allow the department to put into effect a Rescue Task Force for active assailant situations.
• Utah County Search and Rescue received three rescue litters with accessories valued at $13,345. The awarded equipment will improve response time and increase the amount of lifesaving equipment taken on mountain rescue missions.
• Utah County Sheriff’s Office/Utah County Metro SWAT received ballistic protective equipment valued at $24,990. The awarded equipment will protect officers in the line of duty during emergency situations.
For more information on Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
