Local first responders given over $100K in lifesaving equipment

Donations made on behalf of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 01:59 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 01:59 PM MDT

AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 Utah)-Local first responders were given more than $100,000 worth of lifesaving equipment on Tuesday.

The $104,000 donation from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation included body armor kits, first aid kits, new gear, and communications equipment.

American Fork Police Dept., Lone Peak Public Safety District-Firemen, Orem Fire Dept., Utah County Search and Rescue, and Utah County Sheriff"s Officer all received various donations.

Break-down of donations

American Fork Police Department received 10 body armor kits valued at $16,591. The awarded kits will provide police officers with lifesaving protection when responding to hostile emergency situations. 

Lone Peak Public Safety District - Firemen received 14 sets of turnout gear valued at $24,346. The awarded gear, which includes coats, pants, boots and gloves, will replace old, damaged gear, allowing firefighters to provide safe and efficient services to the region.

Orem Fire Department received body armor, individual first aid kits, casualty bags, communications headsets and MEDIC ID patches valued at $25,530. The awarded equipment will allow the department to put into effect a Rescue Task Force for active assailant situations. 

Utah County Search and Rescue received three rescue litters with accessories valued at $13,345. The awarded equipment will improve response time and increase the amount of lifesaving equipment taken on mountain rescue missions.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office/Utah County Metro SWAT received ballistic protective equipment valued at $24,990. The awarded equipment will protect officers in the line of duty during emergency situations. 

For more information on Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

 

