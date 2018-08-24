Local churches join in fight against legalizing medical marijuana Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah)- Various religious and local groups are asking Utahns to vote "No" to Proposition 2 this November.

Proposition 2 would allow those with a medical card to legally use marijuana, but Drug Safe Utah and a coalition of policymakers, representatives from religious organizations, and community leaders are against it.

They say the proposition "does not strike the appropriate balance in ensuring safe and reasonable access for patients while also protecting youth and preventing other societal harms."

Religious organizations like the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Utah Episcopal Diocese, the Islamic Society of Greater Salt Lake have all joined in the fight against the proposition.

Other coalition supporters include the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, Utah Hospital Association, Utah PTA, Fraternal Order of Police, Latinos in Action, and the Sutherland Institute,

The coalition says initiatives to legalize marijuana in other states have led to increased drug use among youth, higher risk of impaired driving, and an increase in hospital emergency room visits but they also acknowledge that patients with debilitating pain and other medical conditions have struggled with traditional treatments.

The groups says Utahns should vote no to Proposition 2, but that they do not object to marijuana derivatives being used in medicinal form--as long as appropriate controls and safeguards are in place.

“ The Church does not oppose the medicinal use of marijuana. But we are concerned with the history of other states that allowed medicinal/recreational use marijuana of marijuana without control and saw consequences [...] That’s why we urge voters to vote no on #Prop2” @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/T6cCVspWPQ — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) August 23, 2018

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.